Klay Thompson on song as Golden State Warriors overcome Dallas Mavericks

10 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Klay Thompson led the charge with 28 points as the Golden State Warriors recorded a 28th victory on the road this season with a 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors became the first team to win 28 away games in three consecutive seasons as Stephen Curry got the better of younger brother Seth with 17 points.

