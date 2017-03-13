Kevin Durant making minor progress in rehab from left knee injury
It'll be two weeks on Tuesday night since Kevin Durant's left knee bent backward, leaving him with an MCL sprain and a bone bruise. The Warriors announced a four-week timetable until he will be re-evaluated.
