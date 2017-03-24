Kevin Durant daily knee rehab update: Sprints, quick-dribble moves
When the Warriors' shootaround opened to reporters on Friday morning in downtown Oakland, Kevin Durant was seen on a far court running timed wind sprints, again showing continued progress in his attempted return from last month's left knee injury. Durant ran more than 10 sprints before switching over to some dribbling drills and then quick-dribble pull-up jumpers, putting quick-twitch lateral pressure on that left MCL sprain and bone bruise, a great sign for the Warriors.
