Golden State Warriors: trade deadline becomes power struggle with Cavs
It started when the Cleveland Cavaliers signed former Dallas point guard Deron Williams, the backup guard Cleveland needed to deepen its bench before the playoff push. Things got even more interesting when Williams' Dallas teammate and former Warriors center Andrew Bogut followed him to the Cavs, turning down a potential $3.5 million deal with Houston for a chance to play for the defending champs.
