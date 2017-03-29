Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant on track to return in regular season

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant has made "very good progress" in his recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced Wednesday. Durant, who is four weeks removed from sustaining the injury in a 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28, is expected to participate in non-contract basketball drills as he enters the next phase of his recovery.

