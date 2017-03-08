Golden State Warriors comfortably bea...

Golden State Warriors comfortably beaten by San Antonio Spurs

22 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

A weakened Golden State Warriors were comfortably beaten by a similarly under-par San Antonio Spurs to leave their chances of picking up the number one seed in the west in real danger. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were all absent as the Spurs cruised to a 107-85 win, closing the gap between the sides to one game.

