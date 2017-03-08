Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence
Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night. San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.
