Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence

9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night. San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

