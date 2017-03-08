Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence
The San Antonio Spurs demonstrated they are perfectly capable of rallying in the final quarter to win without Kawhi Leonard. Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied while Leonard rested to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.
