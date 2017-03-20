Draymond Green plays many positions, even hotel concierge

The Golden State Warriors star has a basketball side gig going: On Thursday, he will work as a concierge fielding calls at San Francisco's HotelTonight , speaking directly to customers when they call to book rooms or inquire about last-minute availabilities or make special requests in NCAA Tournament cities. "As an athlete, I'm constantly traveling and booking last-minute hotels," Green said in a statement.

