Davis scores 46 to lead Pelicans over Hornets 125-122 in OT
Anthony Davis had 46 points and 21 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime Saturday night with DeMarcus Cousins sitting on the bench during crunch time.
