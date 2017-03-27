Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans past Mav...

Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans past Mavericks 121-118

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins added 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-118 on Wednesday night. Back from a right ankle sprain, Cousins played 40 minutes.

