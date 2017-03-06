D-League Notebook: Mychel Thompson returns to Warriors; Cook to soon follow
Santa Cruz >> Mychel Thompson, a 6-foot-6 forward who suffered an ankle injury in a Dec. 23 game at Erie, returned to the rotation for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday night. Cook, also a 6-6 forward who sprained his right ankle during a practice in early January, has missed the last 21 games for the Warriors.
