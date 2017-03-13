D-League Basketball: Warriors hold of...

D-League Basketball: Warriors hold off Energy

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Guard Scott Wood scored a team-high 22 points with four 3-pointers and the Santa Cruz Warriors stayed in the NBA D-League playoff hunt with their 111-108 win over the Iowa Energy in front of 4,067 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday. With the win, the Warriors improve to 25-17 and sit in a virtual tie for fourth place with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the Western Conference standings.

Chicago, IL

