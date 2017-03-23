Curry on song as Golden State march on

The NBA-leading Golden State Warriors secured a sixth consecutive victory with a 114-100 win over the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists and Daymond Green added a season-best 23 points.

