Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks 112-105

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, bumps into New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez as he goes up for a layup in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, March 5, 2017. less Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, bumps into New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez as he goes up for a layup in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New ... more New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn helps Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry up from the floor after the pair collided in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.