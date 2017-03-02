Charles Barkley: Warriors have 'zero chance' without Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley: Warriors have 'zero chance' without Kevin Durant Charles Barkley does not have high hopes for Golden State if Kevin Durant misses extended time. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2lFC5W4 During Thursday's Inside the NBA , the Hall of Famer weighed in on Kevin Durant's knee injury, which is set to sideline the star for at least four weeks.
