Career-best score for Australian Dante Exum in Utah Jazz loss to Oklahoma City
Australian guard Dante Exum has scored a career-high 22 points in his Utah Jazz team's 104-112 NBA loss against Oklahoma City Thunder. The 21-year-old Exum started on the bench in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, but shot seven-from-eight in 26 minutes of court time to lead all Jazz players in scoring.
