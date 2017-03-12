Career-best score for Australian Dant...

Career-best score for Australian Dante Exum in Utah Jazz loss to Oklahoma City

Canberra Times

Australian guard Dante Exum has scored a career-high 22 points in his Utah Jazz team's 104-112 NBA loss against Oklahoma City Thunder. The 21-year-old Exum started on the bench in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, but shot seven-from-eight in 26 minutes of court time to lead all Jazz players in scoring.

