Big plays by Harrison Barnes pump up ...

Big plays by Harrison Barnes pump up Mavs, let air out of Clippers

6 hrs ago

Harrison Barnes shook off one of his worst games of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a wild 97-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. Not only did Barnes hit the game-winning basket, putting the Mavs ahead 96-95 with a 19-footer with 1:09 remaining in the game, but he also stripped Blake Griffin of the ball with five seconds left and the Mavs clinging to a one-point lead.

