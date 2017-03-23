Big plays by Harrison Barnes pump up Mavs, let air out of Clippers

Harrison Barnes shook off one of his worst games of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a wild 97-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. Not only did Barnes hit the game-winning basket, putting the Mavs ahead 96-95 with a 19-footer with 1:09 remaining in the game, but he also stripped Blake Griffin of the ball with five seconds left and the Mavs clinging to a one-point lead.

