Andrew Wiggins inspires Minnesota to win over Golden State
Andrew Wiggins inspired the Minnesota Timberwolves to a last-gasp 103-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and his free throws with 12.8 seconds left helped the Timberwolves to triumph.
Read more at Salisbury Journal.
