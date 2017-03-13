ABC announcers critical of Cavs' resting

For the second consecutive week, the NBA's primetime Saturday night game will be played without some of the biggest names on the bill, as the Cleveland Cavaliers announced hours before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will all rest. A week after the Golden State Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson , Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala - with Kevin Durant already injured - against the San Antonio Spurs , who were without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge , the Cavs are pulling the same move, and the folks working for the NBA's television partner at ABC aren't too happy about it.

