ABC announcers critical of Cavs' resting

ABC announcers critical of Cavs' resting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

For the second consecutive week, the NBA's primetime Saturday night game will be played without some of the biggest names on the bill, as the Cleveland Cavaliers announced hours before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will all rest. A week after the Golden State Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson , Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala - with Kevin Durant already injured - against the San Antonio Spurs , who were without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge , the Cavs are pulling the same move, and the folks working for the NBA's television partner at ABC aren't too happy about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC