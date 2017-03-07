A look back: When Andre Iguodala scor...

A look back: When Andre Iguodala scores 20-plus, Warriors win

His 24 points and a W mean Golden State has won each of the last 15 games in which he's scored 20 points or more, per the Warriors' PR team . 1. Warriors 105, Cavaliers 97 in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals Iggy's impact: Tied Stephen Curry with a game-high 25 points as the Warriors clinched the 2015 NBA title, helped by his four 3-pointers, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

