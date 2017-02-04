Zaza Pachulia's son hits Steph Curry-esque shot Zaza jokes he's been watching too many Warriors games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/zaza-pachulia-son-half-court-game-winner-warriors-steph-curry-joke-video/ Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.