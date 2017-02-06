Warriors' Stephen Curry says he plans to play for Team USA in 2019 and 2020
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry elected not to play for Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in order to rest, recuperate and recover from ankle and knee injuries after two straight trips to the NBA Finals. His national team career is far from over, however, as Curry told FIBA.com last week that he plans to represent his country at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan: "The way it went down this past year with the injury, it was the right decision," Curry said to FIBA.com in his hometown of Charlotte, where he recently played for the Golden State Warriors against the Hornets .
