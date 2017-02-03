Warriors' Stephen Curry explains why he's skipping the 3-point contest
When the NBA announced the participants for the 2017 3-point contest Thursday, there was a notable omission: the best shooter in NBA history. Stephen Curry declined to challenge Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson for the title.
