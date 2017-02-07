Warriors Steph Curry hopes for peace as Durant returns to OKC:...
There are two games in the way first, but the Warriors are well aware of the date circled in bright red ink at the end of the week. Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City on Saturday, where more than 18,000 screaming Thunder fans will have their lungs ready.
