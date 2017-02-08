Warriors' Klay Thompson returns from grandfather's funeral; Bulls without Jimmy Butler
Klay Thompson rejoined the team on his 27th birthday Wednesday after missing the past two days of work to attend his grandfather's funeral in Vancouver, Wash. "It was great to be with family," Thompson, who will play in Wednesday's night game against the Chicago Bulls, said after the team's morning shootaround.
