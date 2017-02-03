Warriors coach Steve Kerr ejected in third quarter at Kings
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected Saturday night and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner in the third quarter of the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, was ejected with 3:34 left in the third after he came onto the court to argue.
