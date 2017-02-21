Towns, Wiggins help Wolves beat Maver...

Towns, Wiggins help Wolves beat Mavericks 97-84

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KARE-TV Minneapolis

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-84 on Friday night. Ricky Rubio added 13 points and 14 assists a day after the Timberwolves declined an opportunity to trade him to the New York Knicks for Derrick Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KARE-TV Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC