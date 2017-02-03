TK Show: Warriors owner Joe Lacob

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was about as loose and breezy as you'd expect from somebody whose team is currently 43-7, causing emotional crises in their fiercest rivals, and just broke ground for a new arena in San Francisco, scheduled to open for the 2019-2020 season. Of course, the Warriors' owner always has some forward lean to him and not a lot of complacency-as we were recording this podcast episode, the Warriors completed the process of waiving center Anderson Varejao and were on the brink of signing D-League point guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, which was a necessary move to balance out the roster.

