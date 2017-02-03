TK Show: Warriors owner Joe Lacob

TK Show: Warriors owner Joe Lacob

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was about as loose and breezy as you'd expect from somebody whose team is currently 43-7, causing emotional crises in their fiercest rivals, and just broke ground for a new arena in San Francisco, scheduled to open for the 2019-2020 season. Of course, the Warriors' owner always has some forward lean to him and not a lot of complacency-as we were recording this podcast episode, the Warriors completed the process of waiving center Anderson Varejao and were on the brink of signing D-League point guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, which was a necessary move to balance out the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC