Thompson, Livingston to miss Monday's game against Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis and guard Victor Oladipo, right, in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. less Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis and guard Victor Oladipo, right, in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma ... more Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson, right, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.