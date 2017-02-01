These 9 Bay Area tycoons are worth the same as 1.8 bil people

The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by The Oxfam report , released in mid-January before the annual Davos conference, finds the $426 billion controlled by a group of the planet's eight richest people is equal to the wealth of 3.6 billion people, or about half of the world's population. "It is obscene for so much wealth to be held in the hands of so few when 1 in 10 people survive on less than $2 a day," Oxfam executive director Winnie Byanyima said.

