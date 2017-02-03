The Warriors cut Anderson Varejao. No...

The Warriors cut Anderson Varejao. Now they will sign an intriguing young guard.

18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Anderson Varejao's time with the Warriors has come to an end. The franchise waived the veteran center on Friday, clearing a roster spot for them to sign D-League guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical.

