The Warriors cut Anderson Varejao. Now they will sign an intriguing young guard.
Anderson Varejao's time with the Warriors has come to an end. The franchise waived the veteran center on Friday, clearing a roster spot for them to sign D-League guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical.
