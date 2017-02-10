'The Rock' Joins Critics Of Under Armour CEO's Trump Remark

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump. Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump "an asset to the country" in an interview with CNBC this week.

