The Latest: Durant, Westbrook sharing the practice floor
The Western Conference All-Stars are practicing at the Superdome, and interaction between Westbrook and any of the Golden State Warriors has been limited at best. The four Golden State All-Stars started warming up at one end of the floor, while Westbrook went to the other.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
