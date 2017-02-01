Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads Warriors past Hornets

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.