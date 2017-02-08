Stephen Curry has pointed reaction to Under Armour CEOa s praise for Trump
NBA star Stephen Curry had a sharp response Wednesday after Under Armour Inc. Chief Executive Kevin Plank called President Donald Trump an "asset" to the country. Curry, the Golden State Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, has a endorsement contract with Under Armour running through 2024 that's reportedly worth more than $4 million a year .
