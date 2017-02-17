Steph, Draymond groove with dancing Warriors mom
An energetic Warriors fan named Robin Schreiber, who became a viral internet sensation when she was caught dancing on the Golden State Warriors dance cam back in November, has finally met some of the team's greatest players. Schreiber was in New Orleans ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star game when she got some face time with point guard Steph Curry and others in front of a green screen during a photoshoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC