Steph, Draymond groove with dancing Warriors mom

22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An energetic Warriors fan named Robin Schreiber, who became a viral internet sensation when she was caught dancing on the Golden State Warriors dance cam back in November, has finally met some of the team's greatest players. Schreiber was in New Orleans ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star game when she got some face time with point guard Steph Curry and others in front of a green screen during a photoshoot.

