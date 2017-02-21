Stars aligning for front-running Golden State Warriors

Fresh from placing four players -- Steph Curry, Kevin Durant , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- on the Western Conference All-Star team, the Golden State Warriors have positioned themselves with 26 games left in the regular season as the clear favorites to reach the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year and win their second championship in that span. For a team still emotionally raw over blowing a 3-1 series lead to LeBron James , Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers in last season's Finals, the signs of swagger and feeling of invincibility are back.

