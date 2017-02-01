Spurs' Aldridge to miss 76ers game with sore knee
San Antonio is already without Pau Gasol , its starting center, who underwent surgery Jan. 20 to repair a broken left ring finger. Gasol broke his fourth metacarpal Jan. 19 while warming up before the Spurs' home game against Denver.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
