NBA Wrap: Warriors clinch playoff berth

2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

THE Golden State Warriors became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot, while the Cleveland Cavaliers still can't win without LeBron. Stephen Curry scored 27 points on a night Kevin Durant missed his first game of the season with a hand injury, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-95 on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth.

