NBA power rankings: Golden State Warriors remain at top spot; San Antonio Spurs are No. 2
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. At 43-7, the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA and they have won five straight and nine of their past 10. They hold the top spot in this week's NOLA.com 1. Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in five consecutive games.
