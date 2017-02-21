NBA League Pass Betting: Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets are still searching for their 10th win of the season at just 9-48, and Brooklyn is 2-24 on the road where it will take on the Golden State Warriors, who boast a 25-3 home record and enter this matchup as heady 22-point favorites according to NBA oddsmakers at bookmaker 5dimes. Brooklyn has lost 15-straight games going into tonight's contest and has a point differential of -8.9. Conversely, Golden State has the league's best at +12.8 points.

