NBA Capsules
Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC