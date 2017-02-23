Mike Montgomery: Lonzo Ball ahead of where Stephen Curry was
"The real deal" and "a special talent" were two ways Mike Montgomery described UCLA phenom Lonzo Ball on KNBR on Wednesday. But the former Stanford, Warriors and Cal coach wants to see more from Ball before likening his overall skill set to Warriors star Stephen Curry's abilities.
