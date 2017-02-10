Michael Jordan Casts Aside The Golden...

Michael Jordan Casts Aside The Golden State Warriors' 2015-16 Record

Read more: Vibe

During a sit down with Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, Michael Jordan makes it clear that he isn't impressed with the team's 73-win record. MJ is still one of the most prominent names in all of sports, being recognized globally for his influence within the culture, and in the game.

Chicago, IL

