McCollum's winner sends Blazers past Mavs 114-113

On a night when Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock for the Dallas Mavericks, C.J. McCollum had the final answer. McCollum scored 32 points, the last two on a runner from the top of the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

