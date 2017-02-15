Mayweather says fight vs. McGregor is 'very, very close'
Mayweather told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith at Saturday's NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder that the two fighters are on the verge of an agreement. While Mayweather is optimistic, he said that nothing is guaranteed until contracts are signed.
