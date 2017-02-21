Mavs sign Ben Bentil to fill spot following roster shuffle
The Dallas Mavericks have signed rookie forward Ben Bentil to a 10-day contract to fill one of the two spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline. The addition of Bentil on Sunday puts the Ghana native in position to make his NBA debut.
