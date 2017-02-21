Mavs sign Ben Bentil to fill spot fol...

Mavs sign Ben Bentil to fill spot following roster shuffle

13 hrs ago

The Dallas Mavericks have signed rookie forward Ben Bentil to a 10-day contract to fill one of the two spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline. The addition of Bentil on Sunday puts the Ghana native in position to make his NBA debut.

