Mavs put on a major defensive front in cooling off the red-hot Heat, 96-89

That was some kind of defensive display by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at American Airlines Center.Miami came to town sporting the best record - 16-2 - in the entire NBA over the previous 18 games. The Heat also had scored 100 or more points in 16 straight games.But the Mavs, seemingly undaunted and apparently not impressed, showed some defensive might and gumption not seen in these parts in quite some time.By the time the final whistle blew, the Mavs had finished the game on a brisk 12-0 run while muscling their way to an impressive hard-fought 96-89 victory over the Heat.The Mavs held Miami scoreless over the final 4:37 during a span where the Heat went 0-of-7 from the field and committed a pair of turnovers.

