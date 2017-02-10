Kevin Durant still loves Oklahoma City despite fans' frustrations - Fri, 10 Feb 2017 PST
As much as it still hurts for so many Oklahomans to see Kevin Durant shine elsewhere, the Golden State star remains committed to the community he called home for nearly a decade. The place where he grew into the basketball player he is today, and the man he has become.
